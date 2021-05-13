Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.90 Million Position in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,264 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,179 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,489 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 64,719 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 411,203 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 81,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MFM stock opened at $7.05 on Thursday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

