Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 75,832 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 291.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,832 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VST. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 820.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vistra by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul M. Barbas purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $197,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 67,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,750.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Burke purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $475,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,054,790 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%. Analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VST shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.43.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

