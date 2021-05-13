Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.000-6.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Jacobs Engineering Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.00-6.30 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.38.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded down $4.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.40. The stock had a trading volume of 527,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,699. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group has a one year low of $69.17 and a one year high of $145.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.40.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,558,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

