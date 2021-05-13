Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) PT Raised to $164.00 at Citigroup

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on J. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.38.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $135.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52 week low of $69.17 and a 52 week high of $145.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.51 and its 200-day moving average is $115.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,194.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of J. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,120,000 after buying an additional 32,760 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 117,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,145,000 after buying an additional 19,432 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 156,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,221,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 292,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,780,000 after buying an additional 35,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

