J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JSAIY. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of J Sainsbury from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J Sainsbury presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

JSAIY stock opened at $14.53 on Monday. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $14.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average is $12.69. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

