IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IVERIC bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel gene therapy solutions to treat orphan inherited retinal diseases. IVERIC bio Inc., formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. IVERIC bio has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.30.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Research analysts expect that IVERIC bio will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Pravin Dugel sold 28,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $179,428.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 186,427 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 2,544,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,725,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in IVERIC bio by 247.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in IVERIC bio by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 120,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 30,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

