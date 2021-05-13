iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 40,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 18,436 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $835,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYF opened at $79.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.72. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $47.40 and a 1 year high of $83.02.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.