iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Sold by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.27. 110,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.17. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

