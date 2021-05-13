iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $260.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.81. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $204.20 and a 12 month high of $268.40.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

