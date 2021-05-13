iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lessened by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.2% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $5.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $412.46. The stock had a trading volume of 247,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,529,975. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.45. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $275.00 and a 52-week high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

