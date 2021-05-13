iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,485 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

Shares of SLV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,109,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,923,195. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average is $23.74. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

