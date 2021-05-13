iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,992 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.19% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 52.5% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWL opened at $96.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.73. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $100.99.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

