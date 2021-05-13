iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,567,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,954,000 after buying an additional 1,026,484 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,941,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,500,000 after buying an additional 274,385 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,422,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,369,000 after buying an additional 144,372 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,866,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 229.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,195,000 after purchasing an additional 645,551 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $157.86 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $78.13 and a 1 year high of $170.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.