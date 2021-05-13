iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,144,000 after buying an additional 9,492,100 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,108,000 after buying an additional 1,230,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,267.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 673,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,775,000 after buying an additional 624,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,339,000 after purchasing an additional 546,167 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IWM traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $214.29. 1,854,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,859,850. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.46. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $117.18 and a 52-week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

