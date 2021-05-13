iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Position Lifted by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $116.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,037. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.59. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.83 and a 12 month high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

