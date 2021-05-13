iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 70.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,194,000 after purchasing an additional 289,959 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 166.1% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 42,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 26,559 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 133,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,018 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,332,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 47,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $116.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.52 and a 200 day moving average of $116.59. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.83 and a twelve month high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

