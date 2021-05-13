iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 361.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,822 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,857,613. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.19. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.56 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

