iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Shares Sold by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKE traded down $1.58 on Thursday, hitting $57.97. 76,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,362. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $158.00 and a 1-year high of $313.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.57.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.