iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank owned approximately 0.49% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 99,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 29,749 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,406,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter.

IBMO stock opened at $26.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.99. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $27.24.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.