iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Stock Holdings Lowered by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC lowered its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,593 shares during the quarter. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF comprises about 1.2% of REDW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. REDW Wealth LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XT. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 46,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter valued at about $7,350,000.

Shares of XT traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,677. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $62.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.66.

