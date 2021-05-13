iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,272,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,540 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $115,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 19,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $250,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $210,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,509. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $62.26 and a twelve month high of $96.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.68.

