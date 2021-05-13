iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Stock Position Lowered by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the fourth quarter worth $126,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock opened at $42.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.74 and its 200-day moving average is $43.17. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12-month low of $28.57 and a 12-month high of $47.37.

