iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Madden Advisory Services Inc.

Madden Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 60,228,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,454,000 after purchasing an additional 628,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121,408 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,481,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after acquiring an additional 266,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,349 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,336,548 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.19.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.