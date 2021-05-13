Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $370 million-$385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $394.42 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.40.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

IRWD stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,170. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $12.55.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.94 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 240.80% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 505,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $4,646,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,164.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 344,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $3,311,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,302.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,600,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,552,210. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.