IQeon (IQN) Reaches Market Cap of $15.86 Million

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. During the last seven days, IQeon has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. IQeon has a total market capitalization of $15.86 million and approximately $886,348.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IQeon coin can now be purchased for about $2.89 or 0.00005969 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00084379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00019026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.15 or 0.01023210 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00068040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00110282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

IQeon (CRYPTO:IQN) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

