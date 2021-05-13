Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) – Truist Securiti dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $5.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.44 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.65. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $54.21. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Finally, Discovery Value Fund purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

