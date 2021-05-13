Invinity Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:IVVGF) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to Buy

Invinity Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:IVVGF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of IVVGF opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. Invinity Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $3.50.
Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile
