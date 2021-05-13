Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Lifted to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 62.50% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON:IES opened at GBX 160 ($2.09) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £138.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99. Invinity Energy Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 36 ($0.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 245 ($3.20). The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 136.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 166.03.

Get Invinity Energy Systems alerts:

In related news, insider Jonathan Anthony Frank Marren sold 26,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.69), for a total value of £53,646.52 ($70,089.52).

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries for energy storage applications of businesses, industries, and electricity networks. The company offers off grid energy and grid services. Invinity Energy Systems plc is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invinity Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invinity Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.