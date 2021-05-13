Investors Purchase Large Volume of Curis Put Options (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 16,021 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 4,491% compared to the average daily volume of 349 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Curis by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 48,643 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Curis during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Curis by 52.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 666,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 230,543 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Curis during the 1st quarter worth about $915,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Curis in the first quarter valued at $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Curis alerts:

CRIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Curis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Jonestrading lifted their price target on shares of Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

CRIS stock opened at $16.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 3.29. Curis has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.25.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that Curis will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.