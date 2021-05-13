Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 15,468 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 840% compared to the average daily volume of 1,645 call options.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IHRT. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 368.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,655,000 after buying an additional 2,151,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 26.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,582 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 322.2% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 696,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 531,748 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 158.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 838,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,215,000 after acquiring an additional 513,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 49.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,027,000 after acquiring an additional 474,931 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IHRT opened at $22.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.03. iHeartMedia has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $24.07.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $935.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.48 million. Sell-side analysts predict that iHeartMedia will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

