Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,565,000 after acquiring an additional 157,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $319.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,400,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,874,266. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $215.99 and a 52-week high of $342.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $331.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

