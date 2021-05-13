Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

VCV stock opened at $13.33 on Thursday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $13.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.88.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

