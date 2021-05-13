Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.
VCV stock opened at $13.33 on Thursday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $13.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.88.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
