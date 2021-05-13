Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.84% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Intrepid Potash from $11.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.90.

Shares of IPI traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.51. 459,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,064. Intrepid Potash has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $39.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.13. The company has a market cap of $316.12 million, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 2.26.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intrepid Potash will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 596,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,398,000 after purchasing an additional 372,667 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter valued at $768,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 21,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

