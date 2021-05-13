Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.69) Per Share

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of ITCI opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.48. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $40.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.50.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 5,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $203,316.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 27,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $1,092,437.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,555,405.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $1,812,703 in the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,900,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 456,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,502,000 after purchasing an additional 26,022 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

