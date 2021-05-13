inTEST Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for inTEST in a report released on Monday, May 10th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for inTEST’s FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. inTEST had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 3.22%.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on INTT. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of inTEST from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of INTT stock opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.10. inTEST has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The company has a market cap of $129.59 million, a PE ratio of 605.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTT. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in inTEST during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of inTEST during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,597,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of inTEST by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 14,816 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of inTEST by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 65,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of inTEST during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, medical, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

