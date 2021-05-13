Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) PT Raised to C$36.00

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ITP. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upgraded Intertape Polymer Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$29.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.13.

TSE ITP traded down C$0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$30.89. The company had a trading volume of 99,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,007. The firm has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.84. Intertape Polymer Group has a fifty-two week low of C$10.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.99.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$448.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$415.85 million. Equities analysts forecast that Intertape Polymer Group will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intertape Polymer Group news, Director Robert J. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$60,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,743,116.20. Also, Director Robert J. Foster sold 5,000 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total value of C$145,603.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,342,459.66.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

