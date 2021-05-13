Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $35.50 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

Intertape Polymer Group stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.02. 22,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.07. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.93.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 5.81%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

