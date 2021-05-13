Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.193 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This is a boost from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Shares of ITP stock traded up C$1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$31.81. 53,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.99, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1-year low of C$10.10 and a 1-year high of C$32.88. The firm has a market cap of C$1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 21.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.84.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$448.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$415.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intertape Polymer Group will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a report on Wednesday. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$29.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.63.

In related news, Director Robert J. Foster sold 2,000 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$60,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,743,116.20. Also, Director Robert J. Foster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total value of C$145,603.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,342,459.66.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

