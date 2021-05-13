Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Given New C$17.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.28.

IIP.UN stock opened at C$15.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 13.48. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$11.12 and a 12-month high of C$16.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.11.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.20%.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

