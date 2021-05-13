InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at TD Securities

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IIPZF. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

IIPZF stock remained flat at $$13.18 during midday trading on Wednesday. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.79. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.24.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.