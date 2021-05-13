International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

ICAGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from $75.00 to $77.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. AlphaValue upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.50.

Shares of ICAGY stock opened at $5.38 on Monday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $14.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average is $4.72. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

