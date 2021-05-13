Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target Increased to C$41.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IFP. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Interfor from C$37.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Interfor from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Interfor to C$47.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Interfor from C$37.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Interfor from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of TSE IFP opened at C$34.40 on Monday. Interfor has a 1 year low of C$7.93 and a 1 year high of C$38.50. The stock has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$31.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

In other news, Director Douglas William Geoffrey Whitehead sold 10,000 shares of Interfor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.10, for a total value of C$271,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at C$325,200. Also, Director Ian Fillinger purchased 3,100 shares of Interfor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$24.13 per share, with a total value of C$74,803.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,374,686.10.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

