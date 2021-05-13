Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target Increased to C$41.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IFP. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Interfor from C$37.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Interfor from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Interfor to C$47.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Interfor from C$37.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Interfor from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th.
Shares of TSE IFP opened at C$34.40 on Monday. Interfor has a 1 year low of C$7.93 and a 1 year high of C$38.50. The stock has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$31.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.03.
Interfor Company Profile
Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.
