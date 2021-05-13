Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on IPAR. Citigroup increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

IPAR opened at $71.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $36.46 and a 1-year high of $77.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.77.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total value of $177,168.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,796,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,356,000 after acquiring an additional 114,362 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Inter Parfums by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 917,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,489,000 after buying an additional 10,598 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Inter Parfums by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,559,000 after buying an additional 75,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Inter Parfums by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after buying an additional 23,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth $15,010,000. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.