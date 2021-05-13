Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) PT Raised to $190.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 43.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Intact Financial from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.17.

Shares of IFCZF stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.22. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.50. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of $90.20 and a twelve month high of $138.12.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

