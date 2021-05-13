Insured Finance (INFI) Price Down 20.8% Over Last Week

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Over the last week, Insured Finance has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. Insured Finance has a market cap of $5.11 million and $216,743.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000356 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00073414 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $278.38 or 0.00553335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.57 or 0.00215801 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003911 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $600.46 or 0.01193533 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00035355 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,524,198 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

