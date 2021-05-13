Inspirit Energy (LON:INSP) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Shares of Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc (LON:INSP) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00). Inspirit Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), with a volume of 53,677,174 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.07. The company has a market cap of £2.32 million and a P/E ratio of -0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Inspirit Energy Company Profile (LON:INSP)

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc develops and commercializes a micro combined heat and power (mCHP) boilers for the commercial and residential markets primarily in the United Kingdom. The mCHP boiler is powered by natural gas and designed to produce hot water for domestic hot water or central heating, as well as simultaneous electrical output.

