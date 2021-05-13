Insider Selling: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Sells $41,265.84 in Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Dennis Karl Huang sold 363 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total value of $41,265.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $106.40 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.96 and a twelve month high of $179.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.74 and its 200 day moving average is $128.58.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 50.69% and a negative net margin of 119.19%. The business had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 136.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Columbus Circle Investors raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 60,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,626,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on RARE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.41.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.