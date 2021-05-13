Insider Selling: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Sells 3,225 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total value of $1,019,067.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,297 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $460,435.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.36, for a total transaction of $1,129,911.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,756 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $2,871,300.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,399 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.73, for a total value of $1,470,849.27.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $296.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.58. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.13 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. The company has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.34 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TWLO. Mizuho lowered their price target on Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Twilio by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,031,000 after acquiring an additional 939,568 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

