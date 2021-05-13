Insider Selling: Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Director Sells $107,732.00 in Stock

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 4,600 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $107,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,904.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $22.13 on Thursday. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.41.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Tronox had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $891.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Tronox’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Tronox’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 471,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 235,017 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

