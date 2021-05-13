Insider Selling: Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) EVP Sells 2,360 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $790,600.00.

Lee Klarich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 8th, Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.49, for a total value of $1,198,715.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,220,310.00.

Shares of PANW opened at $335.09 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.79 and a twelve month high of $403.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $344.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of -108.09 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 38,005 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.5% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.71.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

